Redesigned Fancy Creek Shooting Range at Tuttle Creek State Park has reopened to the public

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly today joined the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to formally celebrate the grand re-opening of Fancy Creek Shooting Range at Tuttle Creek State Park.

Demolition and construction of the range began in July 2021, and the range reopened to the public last month. The complete renovation includes the construction of concrete baffles, sidewalls, and firing line covers consisting of a 14-position, 100-yard rifle range, a 12-position 50-meter handgun and rifle range, and two 15-position, 15-yard handgun ranges. The reopened outdoor shooting facility maximizes shooting opportunities while occupying a smaller footprint than traditional dirt berm ranges.

”Manhattan, Wamego this whole area is really growing, one of the fastest growing areas in our state and so I’m really glad that folks here have a nearby opportunity to develop their shooting skills to enjoy hunting and their shooting activities here at the range,” said Kelly.

The shooting range is located at 14890 Honor Camp Lane in Randolph.

