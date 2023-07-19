Pottawatomie Co. Attorney’s Office set to close for week-long training period

FILE
FILE(mgn)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No walk-in appointments or phone calls will be taken at the Pottawatomie Co. Attorney’s Office as the staff undergoes a week-long training effort.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Attorney’s Office says it will close to the public on Monday, July 31, and will remain inaccessible through Friday, Aug. 4, as employees undergo mandatory training.

During this time, officials said staff will be unable to answer phones or help walk-in appointments. However, staff will continue to check their emails and voicemails. Personnel will answer as available during the training week.

If defendants are not represented by an attorney and require immediate assistance, they have been urged to contact the Clerk of the District Court at 785-457-3392.

Those on diversion have been warned that no in-person meetings will happen during the training week and payments due should be mailed to the office at: PO Box 219, Westmoreland, KS, 66549.

Officials noted that any modifications to the schedule will be posted on the county website HERE.

