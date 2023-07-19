One hospitalized following attempted U-turn that left SUV on its top

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an Emporia hospital after the car they were in was flipped on its top following an attempted U-turn on a highway.

KVOE reports that around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and I-35 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. The response included the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department and Emporia/Lyon Co. EMS.

When officials arrived, they said they found a blue Chevrolet Equinox driven by Henry Mariche, 28, of Dodge City, had attempted to make a U-turn to head west on Highway 50, however, it was hit by a gray Equinox driven by Phyllis Talkington, 88, of Chase Co.

The impact of the collision caused the blue Equinox to flip on its roof.

Officials noted that one of the four occupants, Alphons Mariche, was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries. Mariche, his two other two passengers and Talkington all escaped the crash without injury.

