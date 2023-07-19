One hospitalized following attempted U-turn that left SUV on its top

Crews respond to a 2-vehicle collision on Highway 50 near Emporia on July 18, 2023.
Crews respond to a 2-vehicle collision on Highway 50 near Emporia on July 18, 2023.(KVOE/Chuck Samples)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an Emporia hospital after the car they were in was flipped on its top following an attempted U-turn on a highway.

KVOE reports that around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and I-35 with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. The response included the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department and Emporia/Lyon Co. EMS.

When officials arrived, they said they found a blue Chevrolet Equinox driven by Henry Mariche, 28, of Dodge City, had attempted to make a U-turn to head west on Highway 50, however, it was hit by a gray Equinox driven by Phyllis Talkington, 88, of Chase Co.

The impact of the collision caused the blue Equinox to flip on its roof.

Officials noted that one of the four occupants, Alphons Mariche, was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries. Mariche, his two other two passengers and Talkington all escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs a bill to welcome Lehigh-Portland State Park on July 17, 2023.
Bill freshly inked in ceremonial signing to welcome Kansas’ new state park
Kaitlynn Hartmann
Missing teen who was last seen in June turns herself in to SNCO Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Silver Lake's Makenzie McDaniel commits to Emporia State
Silver Lake’s Makenzie McDaniel commits to Emporia State
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Kansas women’s basketball is going international
Topeka Junior Golf Association hosts its 2023 City Championship.
Topeka Junior Golf Association hosts 2023 City Championship
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win