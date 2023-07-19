Meriden Threshing Show back for 47th annual run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Farming history is on display again at the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association summer show.

The 47th annual Meriden Threshing Show runs July 21-23. Merlyn Mahoney visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

The event takes place at the Meriden Threshing Grounds on K-4 east of Meriden. It includes threshing demos each day at 10am and 2pm and a daily parade at 1pm.

Friday also has a 7pm garden tractor pull; Saturday has a 3pm antique tractor pull; and Sunday brings an 11am garden tractor pull. You also can enjoy concerts Friday and Saturday nights, and flea market and swap meet vendors all weekend.

The full schedule is at MeridenThreshers.org. Admission is $6 for the weekend, veterans get in free.

