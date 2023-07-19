KU infielder signs free agent deal with Minnesota Twins

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks Baseball’s first baseman and catcher Cole Elvis has officially signed a free agent deal to join the MLB’s Minnesota Twins.

Elvis started his career at the University of California before transferring to Kansas for the 2023 season. He is the only Jayhawk to start all 57 games in the 2023 season earning him a Second Team All-Big 12 selection. Elvis finished batting .269/.317/.517 with a team leading 14 home runs and 52 RBIs. His 10 home runs, 32 RBI and 67 total bases during conference play led the Big 12.

“Having the opportunity to sign and play professional baseball is a dream come true,” Elvis said. “I’m forever grateful for my family, coaches, teammates, and the University of Kansas for helping me achieve this lifelong dream. I’m honored to represent KU at the next level and blessed to be a part of a top-tier organization like the Minnesota Twins.”

“Cole will forever be one of the all-time great Jayhawks,” Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “His leadership from day one was palpable, he immediately had universal respect from everyone in our program, and he set a new standard for what it means to be an exceptional teammate. The Minnesota Twins got better today. Their scouting staff is one of the best in all of professional sports, and they did an awesome job in their evaluation of Cole – he is going to be a great Twin!”

Elvis is the second Jayhawk from the 2023 season to sign with a professional team, joining pitcher Collin Baumgartner who signed with the Colorado Rockies.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.