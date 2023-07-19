KSU pitcher Neighbors earns First-Team All-American honor, becomes Consensus All-American

K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors
K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Baseball announced Wednesday, July 19 that relief pitcher Tyson Neighbors earns Consensus All-American status after earning a First-Team All-American honor from D1Baseball.

Neighbors’ becomes the first Wildcat to be named an All-American by D1Baseball after throwing a Big 12 best 11 saves. He finished with 85 strikeouts in 48.2 innings and a 1.85 ERA.

The sophomore already earned First Team honors by the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and the College Baseball Foundation. He is also a finalist for the NWBCA Stopper of the Year award.

Neighbors is the 17th player in Wildcat history to be named an All-American.

