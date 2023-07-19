KDHE rescinds the City of Reserve’s boil water order

A boil water advisory issued for the City of Reserve has been rescinded a week later.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RESERVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory issued for the City of Reserve has been rescinded a week later.

On Tuesday, July 11, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for Reserve in Brown Co. after some equipment suffered a malfunction that led to a loss in pressure and can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Until the order could be rescinded, residents were advised by KDHE to boil their water for about 1 minute, flush their water lines, and throw away ice cubes from an automatic icemaker, among other things. Eight days later, KDHE said all lab tests of the City of Reserve’s water supply show no sign of bacterial contamination, and all issues that put the pulic water supply system in jeopardy have been resolved.

For any questions or concerns, call the water system at (785) 741-0530 or KDHE at (785) 296-5514. More information about ensuring your water is safe while in an advisory can be found on KDHE’s public water supply information page.

