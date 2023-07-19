Kansas women’s basketball is going international

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball is headed to Italy and Greece this summer.

The Jayhawks will travel to Europe from August 6-16th for a tour that includes exhibition games and educational opportunities.

The program will visit Rome and Sorrento in Italy, playing its first game on August 9th in Rome. They’ll then venture to Athens, Greece for the second game on August 13th.

The Jayhawks will visit the Colosseum, Spanish Steps and Vatican in Rome, and the Acropolis, the Parthenon and the Olympic Museum in Athens.

“Our international trip has been on hold since 2020 and our team is looking forward to taking the trip. We are very excited about the 10 practice days and the opportunity to get a jump start on developing chemistry and camaraderie on and off the court. We look forward to the educational experience a trip like this can provide as we will visit some of the most historic sites and venues in Europe,” said head coach Brandon Schneider.

NCAA guidelines allows teams to take foreign trips once every four years. In accordance with the guidelines, teams can practice for 10 days prior to the trip and on off-days while on the trip.

This will be the second foreign trip for the Jayhawks during Schneider’s tenure. Kansas previously took a 10-day tour through France and Switzerland in August of 2016.

