Kansans warned to be wary when making repairs following recent storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans hit with heavy damage following a round of recent severe storms have been warned to always check a contractor is registered with the state at a bare minimum.

On Wednesday, July 19, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach urged residents in parts of the state heavily damaged by recent storms to be cautious and avoid scams from transient roofing contractors.

“After storm damage, our instinct is to clean up and make repairs as quickly as possible,” said Don Borneman, Director of the Roofing Registration Unit of the Office of the Attorney General. “When considering roofing work on a home or business, it is important that consumers make sure their roofing contractor is properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check our agency’s website to confirm that the registration remains active.”

Staff from the AG’s Roofing Registration Unit have been in contact with local officials in areas that saw heavy damage to help respond to contractors and consumers.

Officials noted that roofing contractors are required to register with the AG’s Office as well as follow any other local requirements imposed by cities or counties. An online registration directory can be found HERE.

With few exceptions, officials indicated that the Kansas Roofing Contractor Registration Act requires a registration certificate from the AG to be issued in order to legally solicit or provide services in Kansas. It is meant to ensure legitimate contractors comply with state requirements like carrying appropriate insurance as well as to prevent fly-by-night operators from taking advantage of residents.

The AG’s Office said registration for a roofing contractor is a bare minimum. It also recommends those in need:

Get recommendations and references

Get at least three written estimates from different contractors

Check contractor complaint records with the Better Business Bureau

Understand payment options and the right to cancel

Kansans who do run into issues with roofing contractors and other companies following severe storms should file a request for the Public Protection Division to investigate by calling 1-800-432-2310.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.