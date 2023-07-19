Is long-term care insurance for you? Carl Carlson sorts it out

Whether or not to invest in long-term care insurance involves several considerations.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We might hope to live a long life, but does that mean long term care insurance should be part of the plan?

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to sort out what you need to consider.

He said long-term care insurance can protect against high health care costs and assist with preserving assets for your loved ones, but you also need to evaluate your personal circumstances, financial situation and health status.

Watch the interview for the full discussion.

