Homemade boat trailer stolen out of Ogden costing owner thousands

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a unique boat trailer that was stolen out of Ogden recently costing the owner thousands of dollars.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the 100 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found an 88-year-old man who reported his homemade, 12-foot, single-axel boat trailer had been stolen.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $2,000.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

