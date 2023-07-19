Homemade boat trailer stolen out of Ogden costing owner thousands

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a unique boat trailer that was stolen out of Ogden recently costing the owner thousands of dollars.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the 100 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found an 88-year-old man who reported his homemade, 12-foot, single-axel boat trailer had been stolen.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $2,000.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.