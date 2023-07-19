Good Kids - History Contest Winner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Douglas County high school student has earned top honors for his look at a piece of Kansas history.

Aiden Najafrizadeh is soon to be a sophomore at Seabury Academy in Lawrence. He placed at district and state history competitions for his project on the Lecompton Constitution.

The Lecompton Constitution was signed in the territorial capital of Kansas in 1857. It contained clauses protecting slaveholding. Kansas voters and Congress eventually rejected that document and Kansas was admitted to the union as a free state.

Najafrizadeh competed with his project at the national level and was invited to display his work at the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History. You can currently see his project on display at Lecompton’s Territorial Capital Museum.

After Graduation, Najafrizadeh hopes to attend the University of Kansas and possibly become a doctor someday.

