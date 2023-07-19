Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs

Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris was fixing shingles by herself. (Source: WDBJ)
By Makayla Shelton and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – When 73-year-old Sharon Harris felt water dripping on her arm while she was sitting in her living room, she repaired her roof herself because she couldn’t afford to hire someone to fix it.

A roofing company in the area heard about her story and offered to give her a new roof at no charge – saving Harris a total of $9,700.

The general manager for Cenvar Roofing said Harris did a great job with her repairs on the roof.

“She had everything installed properly,” Collin Murphy said. “She said it took her days of going up there, throwing up two shingles at a time, and then walking herself up the ladder with her hammer going for it. It’s just an inspirational story of someone who went for it on her own and put on her own roof, which is incredible.”

A roofing crew from Cenvar Roofing completed the new roof for Harris Monday.

They are also going to replace her gutters.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs a bill to welcome Lehigh-Portland State Park on July 17, 2023.
Bill freshly inked in ceremonial signing to welcome Kansas’ new state park
Kaitlynn Hartmann
Missing teen who was last seen in June turns herself in to SNCO Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool
FILE
Report finds Kansas City has third largest issue with homicide rates
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
Authorities confirm threat at Ford plant ‘not credible’
Trump reacts to letter telling him he's under investigation