The Foundation Park offers needed care for assisted living patients

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Foundation Park Family Style Nursing & Memory Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new facility in Manhattan.

The New Alternative to Assisted Living and Nursing Home Placement Licensed by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), the Foundation Park Home Plus concept is designed to house and provide personal and nursing care to no more than 12 residents per home. The three buildings are fully equipped to care for Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Intermittent Skilled Nursing Care residents. The facility also has a specialized air -filtration system designed to kill airborne viruses and other technological features for patient care. With advanced technology, location, therapy suite, and design concept Foundation truly believes that they can provide the best care for the Seniors in Manhattan and the surrounding communities.

”To be able to provide this in Manhattan, Kansas is just a blessing nobody has what Foundation Park has when it comes to a philosophy of care and then the technology that’s built-in for the safety aspect and then, of course, the socialization aspect,” said Chris Rea, founder of Foundation Park.

The Foundation is located at 4915 Colbert Hills Dr. in Manhattan.

