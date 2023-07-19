The Foundation Park offers needed care for assisted living patients

The Foundation is located at 4915 Colbert Hills Dr. in Manhattan.
The Foundation is located at 4915 Colbert Hills Dr. in Manhattan.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Foundation Park Family Style Nursing & Memory Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new facility in Manhattan.

The New Alternative to Assisted Living and Nursing Home Placement Licensed by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), the Foundation Park Home Plus concept is designed to house and provide personal and nursing care to no more than 12 residents per home. The three buildings are fully equipped to care for Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Intermittent Skilled Nursing Care residents. The facility also has a specialized air -filtration system designed to kill airborne viruses and other technological features for patient care. With advanced technology, location, therapy suite, and design concept Foundation truly believes that they can provide the best care for the Seniors in Manhattan and the surrounding communities.

”To be able to provide this in Manhattan, Kansas is just a blessing nobody has what Foundation Park has when it comes to a philosophy of care and then the technology that’s built-in for the safety aspect and then, of course, the socialization aspect,” said Chris Rea, founder of Foundation Park.

The Foundation is located at 4915 Colbert Hills Dr. in Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs a bill to welcome Lehigh-Portland State Park on July 17, 2023.
Bill freshly inked in ceremonial signing to welcome Kansas’ new state park
FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint

Latest News

City of Topeka lifts advisory for Shunganunga
The exhibit is curated by Mauricio Zúñiga, a Kansas City artist hailing from Jalisco, Mexico.
Mexican American artist to display work in TSCPL gallery through August
International officers across 94 nations visited the state capitol to learn about our nation’s...
120 international officers, 94 nations at the state capitol to learn American processes, operations
Mauricio Zuniga's work is at the library.
Library hosts Mexican Art Exhibit