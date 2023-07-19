Financial advisors suggest contracting Hotel Topeka to brand and management company

City council meeting reveals $20 million projected renovation cost
By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s finance team advised the city to contract an expert flagship hotel brand and management company while retaining building ownership.

According to an update at tonight’s meeting, the recommendation comes from a study conducted since the city’s purchase agreement.

That same study projects about 20 million dollars in renovation costs — on top of the initial $8 million purchase price. The hotel is estimated to have a market value of $26 million based on hotel comparisons in other cities. The study also projects a 60% stabilized room rate at $130 a night by 2027, and a potential operating budget of $700,000.

Multiple council members expressed concerns over dumping money into the project and questioned the possible involvement of the county. They re-iterated their motivation to keep the hotel running and known interest from private operators to secure long-term ownership.

The advisors said the sale won’t close until sometime in August but noted the urgency to move forward on operations when possible.

