Fiesta Topeka kicks off to proudly celebrate culture with hundreds in attendance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds turned out in the community for tonight’s opening festivities of the 90th annual event.

The first day of Fiesta Topeka began today and runs through the week, with the final day of the five-day event on Saturday.

The event, which helps raise money for Holy Family Catholic School, was organized by multiple generations.

The fiesta features music, a carnival, and an art show. It also features a Mercado where attendees can shop for items made by neighborhood families.

Pride, passion, and culture are on full display.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.