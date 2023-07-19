Family of man killed in train collision 13 years ago calls for improved safety measures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a man killed in a train collision 13 years ago says its past time to improve safety conditions at a Topeka railroad crossing.

The family of Don Akins says their heart sank when they heard a concrete truck was hit by a train Tuesday at the railroad crossing near I-70 and Macvicar Ave.

“For our family this has been living my dads death all over again,” says Nikki Thompson, Akins eldest daughter. “And I’m so sorry for the family that lost their father, husband, son, cousin, family.”

Their husband and father, Don Akins, died August 11th 2010 while trying to drive a dump truck across the same tracks. Now, his family advocates for improved safety measures at the crossing.

Federal Railroad Administration records show 10 separate incident reports at 2350 N.W. Waterworks Drive since 1993, including Akins death and Tuesday’s collision that killed 67 year-old Carl Myles.

“We want the community to know that this is a very dangerous crossing and it will take community support to be able to make action happen.” says Tanya Olson, Akins middle daughter.

The crossing does have stop signs and crossbucks but no gate, bells, or flashing lights.

“You can’t always see a train coming,” says Olson. “You can’t always hear a train coming because the trucks are so loud. Also the load that they carry can sometimes be heavy and tough to get going quickly.”

Akins youngest daughter, Jacinta Justice, says the crossing needs more than signage.

“If you have that physical barrier, you don’t have to stop at the stop sign that’s there and then try to get going again with that heavy load.”

It’s unclear who bears the responsibility of implementing such safety measures.

Federal records list it as a private crossing with Victory Sand as the owner, others list Bettis Asphalt.

13 News reached out to Bettis Asphalt, which pointed to Shawnee County’s GIS property map that shows its property line ending before the crossing, and now designated owner for the crossing.

Akins family says regardless of who control the crossing, something needs to be done.

“We’re just ordinary people,” says Thompson. “We’re not legislators. We’re not its landowner, we don’t have the power to do that. All we have the power to do is really influence.”

Federal records show 18 trains and 300 vehicles pass through the crossing daily.

13 News reached out to Union Pacific, who owns the track, in addition to the Kansas Department of Transportation and the City of Topeka for information about the crossings ownership status.

Union Pacific says it does not control the crossing signals because the Federal Highway Administration defines them as highway control devices.

KDOT continues looking into it.

Akin’s wife and daughters started a petition to add safety measures to the crossing. It can be found here.

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

