Failure to appear leads officials to find meth, arrest Manhattan man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s failure to appear in court led to the discovery of methamphetamine and his eventual arrest.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials spotted a man known to have a warrant out for his arrest, identified as Michael Smith, 49, of Manhattan, and attempted to arrest him.

During the arrest, however, officials said Smith was uncooperative and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Officials noted that Smith’s arrest stemmed from his failure to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court for a warrant related to theft.

Smith was successfully arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Failure to appear

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of opiates

As of Wednesday, Smith remains behind bars on a total bond of $5,000.

