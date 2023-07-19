Downtown Topeka intersection set to close for nearly a month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy intersection in downtown Topeka will close for nearly a month as crews complete repairs in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka have announced that on Friday, July 21, crews will completely close the intersection of SW 10th and SW Jackson St.

Crews said the closure will be needed as they complete a water main replacement project in the area.

Officials noted that the closure is expected to last for about three weeks. Detour signs will be posted in the area.

