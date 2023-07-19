Downtown Topeka intersection set to close for nearly a month

FILE
FILE(HNN File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy intersection in downtown Topeka will close for nearly a month as crews complete repairs in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka have announced that on Friday, July 21, crews will completely close the intersection of SW 10th and SW Jackson St.

Crews said the closure will be needed as they complete a water main replacement project in the area.

Officials noted that the closure is expected to last for about three weeks. Detour signs will be posted in the area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs a bill to welcome Lehigh-Portland State Park on July 17, 2023.
Bill freshly inked in ceremonial signing to welcome Kansas’ new state park
Kaitlynn Hartmann
Missing teen who was last seen in June turns herself in to SNCO Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Crews are set to close I-70's westbound lanes through Topeka on July 22 and 23, 2023.
Weekend I-70 closure to impact drivers headed west through Topeka
FILE
2 more teens arrested for 2022 attempted murders in Manhattan
A boil water advisory issued for the City of Reserve has been rescinded a week later.
KDHE rescinds the City of Reserve’s boil water order
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’