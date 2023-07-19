Crash leads to discovery of intoxicated driver with a child passenger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash southwest of Topeka led to one driver’s arrest after he was allegedly found to be under the influence with a child in his vehicle.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the 5300 block of Burlingame Rd. with reports of a non-injury collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found the driver, Dalton S. Wells, 33, had allegedly been under the influence. A 6-year-old family member of his was also in the vehicle at the time.

Wells was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated endangering a child - reckless situation

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Vehicle liability insurance required

Possession of marijuana - 2 or more prior convictions

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Wednesday, Wells remains behind bars on a $3,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 28.

