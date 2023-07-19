Crash leads to discovery of intoxicated driver with a child passenger

Dalton Wells
Dalton Wells(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash southwest of Topeka led to one driver’s arrest after he was allegedly found to be under the influence with a child in his vehicle.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the 5300 block of Burlingame Rd. with reports of a non-injury collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found the driver, Dalton S. Wells, 33, had allegedly been under the influence. A 6-year-old family member of his was also in the vehicle at the time.

Wells was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated endangering a child - reckless situation
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Vehicle liability insurance required
  • Possession of marijuana - 2 or more prior convictions
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Wednesday, Wells remains behind bars on a $3,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs a bill to welcome Lehigh-Portland State Park on July 17, 2023.
Bill freshly inked in ceremonial signing to welcome Kansas’ new state park
Kaitlynn Hartmann
Missing teen who was last seen in June turns herself in to SNCO Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob...
Separate flyovers to celebrate late Bob Dole to cast silhouettes on KU campus
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover
FILE
Failure to appear leads officials to find meth, arrest Manhattan man
FILE
Senate honors DEA with resolution passed to recognize 50th anniversary