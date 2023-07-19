Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One juvenile was arrested following a dinner-time armed robbery near Bobo’s Drive-in in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the 2300 block of SW 10th Ave., near Bobo’s Drive-in, with reports of an aggravated robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they found the suspect to be a juvenile. No injuries were reported as a result.

TPD said the child was arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon.

No further details have been released. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident has been encouraged to report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

