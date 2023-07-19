Carswell & Hope bring Irish touch to NOTO Summer Concert Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO’s Summer Concert Series continues this Friday with the Lawrence-based group Carswell & Hope.

They’re known for putting an Irish twist on their vintage rock sounds. Group members Nick Carswell and Jason Slote visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit about their sound and their upcoming show.

Nick and his wife actually moved to Kansas from Ireland 12 years ago. He and Jason both work at KU, while making music with fellow group members. Their latest disc, Sign of the Times, was developed during the COVID pandemic.

Carswell & Hope performs at 7 p.m. Friday July 21 at Redbud Park in NOTO, 924 N. Kansas Ave. Watch the video for a preview.

