Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been asked to avoid an area southeast of Manhattan as crews work to clear the scene of an incident involving a semi-truck.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, officials closed Zeandale Rd. near mile marker 195 following a collision.

Crews close Zeandale Rd. as they respond to a crash on July 19, 2023. (RCPD)

Officials noted that crews were responding to a semi-truck rollover in the area.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible as crews continue to clear the scene.

