Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been asked to avoid an area southeast of Manhattan as crews work to clear the scene of an incident involving a semi-truck.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, officials closed Zeandale Rd. near mile marker 195 following a collision.

Crews close Zeandale Rd. as they respond to a crash on July 19, 2023.
Crews close Zeandale Rd. as they respond to a crash on July 19, 2023.

Officials noted that crews were responding to a semi-truck rollover in the area.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible as crews continue to clear the scene.

