Afternoon shotgun fire hits Lawrence apartment, one man arrested

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Afternoon shotgun fire in Lawrence led to one man’s arrest after it was found he was not supposed to be in possession of a weapon to begin with.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the 900 block of Emery Rd. with reports of gunshots fired in the area.

When officials arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, later identified as Ryan L. Patterson, of Lawrence, in the area who had allegedly been seen with a firearm. A shotgun was recovered nearby and one apartment complex resident reported a projectile had struck their window.

While the gunfire may have been accidental, LPD said Patterson was also found to be a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied dwelling.

As of Wednesday, Patterson remains behind bars on a $3,500 bond.

