After the Storm: Kansas Insurance Department cautions those making repairs

FILE - Topeka cleanup continues after powerful storm
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Insurance Department has warned Kansans to be wary and prepared as they continue to make repairs following a recent round of severe storms.

The Kansas Insurance Department says that recent rounds of severe weather have left many Kansans with damage to their homes, vehicles and property. As the state recovers from the storms, homeowners may need to file claims on their insurance and Commissioner Vicki Schmidt has encouraged Kansans to consult the Homeowners Claim Settlement Checklist to help navigate recovery.

“The Department has been in contact with local authorities across the state after the most recent storms to offer assistance,” said Schmidt. “Secure your home, contact your insurance agent, document the damage, and contact the Department if you have an insurance issue.”

If Kansans do have damage, the Department has given the following tips to remember when filing an insurance claim:

  • Secure your property - Immediately secure all property safely. Be mindful of broken glass, exposed nails or electrical wires, downed power lines or any other hazards. If there is an electrical or utility outage, the company should be contacted right away.
  • Report damage to your insurance agent or company - Contact agents to start the process as soon as you are able to and start to document all the damage for the claim. If emergency repairs are needed to secure the property from further damage, ensure photos are taken before doing any permanent fixes.
  • Document and organize - Once a claim has been filed, the company may need additional evidence to estimate the total loss of property and repair costs. Track any expenses associated with temporary repairs or additional costs as a result of the damage that could be eligible for reimbursement. Keep any contact information and correspondences with agents, adjustors or contractors in an easily accessible place.
  • Beware of fly-by-night contractors - Often severe weather can bring a host of contractors who offer fixes or to even help work with insurance companies. Always be sure to get more than one bid and consult trusted sources to find a reputable contractor. Be skeptical of a contractor who pressures a signature for benefits on a claim as this gives them the chance to negotiate and make decisions with the insurance company without the homeowner.

For any claims-related questions, Kansans have been urged to contact the Kansas Insurance Department’s Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-432-2484.

