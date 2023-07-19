2 more teens arrested for 2022 attempted murders in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection to multiple shootings in the summer of 2022 in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says that Shaan Hyman, 16, and Marvin Fernandez, 17, both of Junction City, were arrested on Monday, July 17, in connection to the Colorado St. shootings in Manhattan.

Around 5:45 a.m. on June 20, 2022, RCPD said first responders were called to a home in the 700 block of Colorado St. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found multiple rounds had been fired into the home. A similar incident happened at the same address around 1:15 a.m. on July 11. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Officials noted that Hyman was arrested for criminal discharge of a weapon, two counts of attempted first-degree and two counts of aggravated assault. Fernandez was arrested on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon in connection to the July shooting.

RCPD said both Hyman and Fernandez were booked into the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center Facility and are being held in lieu of bond.

Officials noted that in August 2022, Brayln Marsh, 18, also of Junction City, was arrested in connection to the shootings as well. He has since been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal threat. A status conference hearing for this case has been set for 2 p.m. on Oct. 10.

