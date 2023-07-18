YWCA Northeast Kansas announces honorees of Women of Excellence Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - YWCA Northeast Kansas announced the honorees of the 35th annual Women of Excellence Awards.

YWCA Northeast Kansas officials said they are proud to announce the 25 honorees nominated for the 35th annual Women of Excellence Awards.

This year’s class of honorees are: Misty Bosch-Hastings, Topeka Rescue Mission; Jane Brown, Aetna Better Health Of Kansas; Veronica Byrd, Parents As Teachers; Paige Caudle, CoreFirst Bank & Trust; Kaylee Champagne, Schwerdt Contract Interiors; Miranda Chavez-Hazim, Mad Marketing and Hazim Happenings; Aimee Copp-Hasty, Valeo Behavioral Health Care; Lisa Davis, New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church; Lauren Edelman, Washburn University; Kayla Fay, Envista Credit Union; Nicki Flanagan, Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Kansas; Jackie Fox, HTK Architects; Wendy Guerra-Garcia, Topeka Habitat For Humanity; Rhonda Harris, Kansas Department of Commerce, Office of Minority and Women Business Development; Tracy Jepson, Kantex Financial & Flying Fish Divers; Jacquline Morales, Security Benefit; Danielle Norwood, KMAJ-FM Majic 107.7; Julia Richardson, Sunflower Community Inc.; Sara Roberts, Kansas Insurance Department; Jessica Savard, Advisors Excel; Kayla Schadegg, My Gym Topeka; Danielle Twemlow, Stormont Vail Health and Topeka Public Schools Parents As Teachers; Christina Valdivia-Alcala, Tonantzin Society and Topeka City Council; Val Vandersluis, KTWU; Ebony White, Inspire and Company.

“YWCA Northeast Kansas envisions a world where all women are empowered to strive toward success and become trailblazing leaders. We are looking forward to uplifting the countless contributions of women in our community who are leading with dedication and advocating for positive social change that helps close the leadership gap as we work to create a more equitable society,” CEO Kathleen Marker stated.

YWCA Northeast Kansas officials said honorees, their guests and members of the public are invited to join in celebration at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at The Beacon in downtown Topeka for an awards ceremony and gala honoring the work, volunteer contributions, and leadership of outstanding women in our community. All honorees are recognized at the event, and the YWCA Women of Excellence Selection Committee will name a Woman of Excellence in each award category. Details and tickets are available HERE.

As their largest annual fundraiser, YWCA Northeast Kansas officials noted the Women of Excellence Awards supports the crucial programs: supporting women and children experiencing violence and providing racial justice programming, affordable childcare, professional development, and so much more. Last year, the event raised over $60,000 toward their mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. YWCA Northeast Kansas has honored over 700 Women of Excellence since the event began in 1977.

