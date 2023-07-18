U.S. 40/K-10 Interchange project scheduled to begin in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. 40/K-10 Interchange project is scheduled to begin next week in Lawrence.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said the U.S. 40 (6th St.)/K-10 interchange project in Lawrence is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 24, weather permitting. The project will reconfigure the existing interchange to a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) and add a sidewalk with a barrier for pedestrian protection down the center of the bridge.

According to officials with KDOT, Phases I and II of the project will take place west of the interchange, along U.S. 40 and East 900 Rd. The current East 900 Rd. intersection tie-ins will close to allow room for the new interchange configuration. The north intersection of East 900 Rd. will be relocated to the west of its current location. The southern intersection tie-in will be permanently closed, and a cul-de-sac will be constructed for local traffic.

Officials with KDOT indicated work will require U.S. 40 to temporarily close later this summer for about 100 calendar days.

KDOT officials said Phase III is expected to occur in the 2024 summer months and will require a complete closure o the interchange when U.S. 40 and the K-10 ramps are reconfigured to create the diverging diamond layout.

KDOT officials noted motorists will be notified, and traffic information will be provided prior to the closures.

According to officials with KDOT, work will take place Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed, during daylight hours and is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

King’s Construction, of Oskaloosa, is the prime contractor working on the $14 million project.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

