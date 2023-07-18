Tuesday forecast: Morning storms north, wide range in highs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the wide range in highs today due to rain this morning especially in extreme northeast KS keeping temperatures cool with hotter temperatures south of I-70. After this morning’s storms, the next chance for rain to impact the daytime hours would be Friday morning, with that round it would mainly be south of I-70.

Taking Action:

Areas north of I-70 will be where the best chance for rain and a few t-storms that may even be strong to severe would occur. This would mainly be during the morning and possibly early afternoon hours.

Storm chances the rest of the week will continue to be hit and miss, at this time nothing widespread but will keep an eye on Thursday night into Friday morning with the track of that storm system since that will bring the next best chance for heavier rain and a higher risk for severe weather.

Be ready for extreme heat next week with most spots in the mid 90s to low 100s the majority of the week so get any outdoor chores done this week and weekend especially Saturday.



Clouds will play a key role in temperatures for the next couple days so don’t be surprised if there is a wide range in highs. Generally speaking, highs will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s range and with humidity relatively high, heat indices in the triple digits will be likely especially today and tomorrow before cooler weather moves in by Thursday.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/storms at times through 1pm mainly near the Nebraska border but could have rain as far south as I-70 but chances of getting any rain drop considerably near and south of I-70 for any impacts including Topeka. Highs could range anywhere from mid 80s in extreme northeast KS to mid 90s near I-35. As mentioned above, rain and the thickness of the cloud cover will impact highs. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

There may be a few showers/storms Wednesday night into early Thursday with most of the day dry with decreasing clouds. Humidity will start to decrease Thursday as well. A round of storms will move through the southern part of the state Thursday night into Friday morning. Depending on the track will depend on how widespread the rain will be in northeast KS so check back on that in the next couple days.

By Friday afternoon it should be dry with mainly dry conditions this weekend despite a low chance for a few showers/storms Saturday evening. Saturday is looking like the nicer day (cooler and less humid) vs Sunday. The heat and humidity make a return to the area for much of next week.

