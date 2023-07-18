One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been confirmed deceased after a train and truck collided sparking a fire north of I-70 in Topeka near the water treatment facility.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person has been pronounced deceased following a collision between a concrete truck and a locomotive on Tuesday afternoon, July 18, near Water Works Dr. just off I-70 and SW MacVicar Ave.

Officials said ramps to both directions of the interstate have been closed as crews continue to respond to a fire that sparked as a result of the incident. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The Topeka Fire Department noted that heavy smoke and flames were visible in the area and will be for some time as crews continue to evaluate the situation. Those who need to access the city’s Water Treatment Plant will be required to enter on SW Gage Blvd.

Smoke billows from a collision near the water treatment facility in Topeka on July 18, 2023. (KanDrive)

The Evergy outage map indicates that power may have gone out in the area as well between I-70 and Munson Ave. An estimated 1,200 customers are without power for an “unidentified” cause.

The Topeka Police Department said it continues to coordinate with multiple agencies on the scene, as well as Kansas Gas Service as a gas line was also damaged during the incident.

Further updates are expected.

