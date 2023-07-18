Topeka Public Works demonstrates pothole fix during citizens academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is giving a handful of residents a behind-the-scenes look at its operations.

The City’s Public Works and Utilities Departments are hosting their Citizens’ Academy. 13 NEWS stopped by Monday to see them demonstrating how to fix potholes. They also put students through the snowplow driving course and presented their plans for new snow treatment brine.

“It’s a big difference between watching one of our guys driving a tandem-axle dump truck down the street, another thing to get in there,” Public Works Director Braxton Copley said. “That’s what it’s intended to be, is to give them a true eye-opening experience in terms of what Public Works officials do every day.”

The City of Topeka also has police and fire citizens academies planned for later this year.

