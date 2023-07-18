Topeka Public Works demonstrates pothole fix during citizens academy

The City’s Public Works and Utilities Departments are hosting their Citizens’ Academy.
The City’s Public Works and Utilities Departments are hosting their Citizens’ Academy.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is giving a handful of residents a behind-the-scenes look at its operations.

The City’s Public Works and Utilities Departments are hosting their Citizens’ Academy. 13 NEWS stopped by Monday to see them demonstrating how to fix potholes. They also put students through the snowplow driving course and presented their plans for new snow treatment brine.

“It’s a big difference between watching one of our guys driving a tandem-axle dump truck down the street, another thing to get in there,” Public Works Director Braxton Copley said. “That’s what it’s intended to be, is to give them a true eye-opening experience in terms of what Public Works officials do every day.”

The City of Topeka also has police and fire citizens academies planned for later this year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Smith
29-year-old man wanted in connection to Topeka juvenile’s shooting death
FILE
Motorcycle driver thrown from bike following attempt to pass Jeep on I-70
Alfred Smith
Child killed in weekend shooting identified by police as Topeka infant
Topeka Police
Juvenile dies following shooting incident
Police in Wamego attempt to identify this man on July 14, 2023, in connection to an ongoing...
Wamego Police attempt to identify man connected to ongoing investigation

Latest News

$2.35 million grant to fund new childcare facility, services in Manhattan area
Kansas Insurance Dept. provides tips for storm damage claims
Authorities identify child who drowned at state park, investigating as accident
Authorities identify child who drowned at state park, investigating as accident
Authorities identify child who drowned at state park, investigating as accident
Authorities identify child who drowned at state park, investigating as accident