Topeka man faces charges for mistreatment of elder, theft in Nemaha Co.

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Nemaha Co. as he stands accused of the mistreatment of an elder and theft.

Nemaha County court records indicate that on June 27, charges were filed against William P. McDaniel, 59, of Topeka, related to the mistreatment of an elder.

Court records show that the offense is alleged to have happened in June 2018. He was arrested and booked into the Nemaha Co. Jail in early July.

McDaniel has been accused of theft by deception with a value of more than $100,000 as well as the mistreatment of a dependent adult.

A preliminary examination has been set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

As of Tuesday, McDaniel remains behind bars in Nemaha Co. on a $100,000 bond.

