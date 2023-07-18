Topeka man faces charges for mistreatment of elder, theft in Nemaha Co.

William McDaniel
William McDaniel(Nemaha County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Nemaha Co. as he stands accused of the mistreatment of an elder and theft.

Nemaha County court records indicate that on June 27, charges were filed against William P. McDaniel, 59, of Topeka, related to the mistreatment of an elder.

Court records show that the offense is alleged to have happened in June 2018. He was arrested and booked into the Nemaha Co. Jail in early July.

McDaniel has been accused of theft by deception with a value of more than $100,000 as well as the mistreatment of a dependent adult.

A preliminary examination has been set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

As of Tuesday, McDaniel remains behind bars in Nemaha Co. on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Smith
Child killed in weekend shooting identified by police as Topeka infant
Charles F. Adkins
Man recently released from prison arrested again after accused of stalking
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Amber Clark
Stabbing, kidnapping in North Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
Topeka residents have been advised to avoid sections of Shunganunga Creek due to a sewage...
‘Sewage overflow’ leads to advisory to avoid portion of Shunganunga creek

Latest News

Crews respond to report of house fire Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
FILE
Suspect remains at large after stolen trailer found abandoned months later
Police investigating stabbing early Tuesday in west-central Topeka
FILE
Program reopens to allow those with disabilities to share home with others
The City of Topeka officials said crews and contractors worked 12-hour shifts on Monday...
City of Topeka continues storm debris clean-up