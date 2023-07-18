Topeka ER & Hospital to mark third anniversary with celebration at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka ER & Hospital will mark its third anniversary with a celebration at the Topeka Zoo.

Topeka ER & Hospital officials said the 3rd-anniversary celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Topeka Zoo located at 635 SW Gage Blvd in Topeka, Kan. The zoo admission will be free for the first 500 guests.

Topeka ER & Hospital officials indicated 94.5 Country Radio will be broadcasting live and will give away two pairs of tickets to the Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose Summer on the Outskirts Concert. Bobby’s Food Co. and Poppin’ Minis Donuts food trucks will be on-site selling treats for the whole family.

“The support of Topeka and the surrounding communities has allowed us to expand the services we offer,” said Dr. Jared Schreiner, Chief Medical Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician. “We’ve cared for over 17,000 patients seeking prompt emergency care, and also provided inpatient care and Medical Detox. We’ve had tremendous growth in the number of people coming to the hospital for advanced imaging and laboratory services as well.”

“Our partnerships with other healthcare providers and employers provide patients access to diagnostic services like MRI, CT scans, X-ray, ultrasound and lab tests,” said Chief Nursing Officer Dianna Cox, BSN, RN. “We are not only happy to be able to fill this community need, but also to see our patients’ satisfaction with ease of access to care.”

“We wanted to celebrate our third year by giving back to the community and making this a celebration that the community can come enjoy with their whole family,” said Karly Rogers, Director of Operations for Topeka ER & Hospital.

