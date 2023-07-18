Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

