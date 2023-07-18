Suspect remains at large after stolen trailer found abandoned months later

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for those responsible for a trailer that was stolen in November after it was found abandoned in July.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, July 17, officials were called to the 300 block of S. Remmele St. in Riley Co. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 51-year-old man who reported his trailer had been stolen in November 2022 after he found it abandoned in the 12700 block of Madison Rd. on Monday.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $3,000. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

