Silver Alert: Police looking for woman who left facility against court orders

Missing woman and the car in which she was last seen.
Missing woman and the car in which she was last seen.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating 71-year-old Sharon Mead. She is reported to have a diminished mental capacity and has left her facility against court orders.

She was last seen driving a gray-colored 2018 Toyota C-HR SUV with Kansas Tag No. 669 RWU.

If you see her or the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

