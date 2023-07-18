Salute Our Heroes: Topeka band director ready to play out final notes of career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local music educator guided kids of all ages through the gift of music for four decades.

Steve Holloman spent 36 years as the Topeka High School band director and led the Collins Park Parade Band for nearly 40 years.

He enjoys instilling a love of music in the community’s youth.

“Teaching at the elementary level was really rewarding,” Holloman said. “It really warms your heart when you see a student finally learn their very first song and be able to play without any mistakes, and they’re so proud. Their eyes get huge, and they’re so proud of themselves.”

Music became a big part of his life when he picked up a clarinet while attending Washburn University. He initially planned a career as an elementary physical education teacher. But something about the music spoke to him.

“Music is an outlet for me. Of course, it is a universal language for all. It’s soothing. It relaxes you. It brings comfort. It brings people together and comforts them,” Holloman said. “We learn how to work together. We collaborate together, make music together, do concerts. Many, many concerts a year and things like that, they gravitate towards it.”

Steve retired from teaching in 2016 but still keeps in touch with students and has no regrets.

“I would not change a thing. It’s been a wonderful, wonderful career — loved every minute.”

