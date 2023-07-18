Saddle up to celebrate cowboys at Flint Hills Discovery Center

You can celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with a slate of activities Saturday, July 22.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saddle up for a day of fun at Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan!

They’re celebrating National Day of the Cowboy with a slate of activities Saturday, July 22.

Jonathan Mertz with FHDC visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

National Day of the Cowboy events will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Activities include wagon rides until 1 p.m., cowboy tic-tac-toe, horseshoes, roping, and live entertainment.

Find a full rundown for the day here.

