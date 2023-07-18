Rush-hour traffic slowed after car hits hole in road on I-70 in west Topeka

A vehicle was disabled Tuesday morning after hitting a hole on eastbound Interstate 70 just...
A vehicle was disabled Tuesday morning after hitting a hole on eastbound Interstate 70 just east of the MacVicar on-ramp.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rush-hour traffic on eastbound Interstate 70 was slowed Tuesday morning after a car became disabled when it hit a hole in the roadway, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the left eastbound lane of I-70 just east of MacVicar.

Crews repaired the hole and traffic was able to resume at highway speeds as of 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The disabled car was towed from the scene.

