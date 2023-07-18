Residents in Riley Co. urged to help guide land development in the next 15 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are urging residents to help them guide how county land will be used in the next 15 years with a new survey.

Officials in Riley Co. have asked residents to participate in a planning process survey that will direct the growth and use of land in the next 15 years. A new Comprehensive Planning Survey is now open and will close to responses at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. The survey takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete and provides the chance for open-ended responses.

To encourage residents to participate, officials said the Planning and Development Department will mail postcards with survey information to a random 350 county residents. Paper copies will also be available upon request. Staff will share links and updates via social media, speak to local news outlets, post flyers and encourage committee members to share information.

“We’re hoping for detailed feedback and a free flow of ideas. Our duty is to help realize the goals and address the needs of people in the county. This is a great opportunity for people to weigh in and tell us how they want the land to be used,” said Riley County Planning and Development Director Amanda Webb.

Officials noted that the current plan - Vision 2025 - was adopted in 2009 and includes an emphasis on the preservation of agricultural land and rural character. The details of that plan are available HERE.

The updated plan will represent the vision and priorities of community members who participate in the survey. It will include goals, policies and objectives to influence local planning efforts. Goals will be implemented through updates to codes and regulations and will impact the day-to-day decisions of local officials.

“A comprehensive plan acts as a guide for how land should be used to meet the needs and desires of the community. Great communities don’t happen by accident, you have to plan for the future,” said Webb.

A volunteer group of community members is set to guide planning efforts as they represent different interests and locations in the county. Staff will schedule and host meetings, post information to the website and social media and compile survey results. The final plan will be presented to County Commissioners for approval by the end of 2024.

A list of committee members will be posted to the Riley Co. website in the coming weeks. Those interested in joining should contact the Planning and Development Director.

To view the survey, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.