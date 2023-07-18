Program reopens to allow those with disabilities to share home with others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas program has reopened to allow those with disabilities to live in homes with other families or caregivers.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced on Tuesday, July 18, that it has reopened the Shared Living Program - a Home and Community-Based Services living option for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“The process to re-introduce this program to Kansans with IDD has been an important one and we are grateful to and want to acknowledge those who continuously advocated for this program across the state and for those who participated in the creation of the manual,” KDADS Secretary Howard said. “Our team and our partner group has implemented best practices in our state, answered questions, developed tools, and have been vital in this program’s development.”

KDADS noted that Shared Living is a nationally recognized model for the habilitation or residential services for those with IDD. In these spaces, one or two participants share a home with a family or a single adult. The contractor lives with the participant and provides support in accordance with a person-centered support plan that includes social activities, companionship, teaching, daily living skills, supported employment, night support and other needs.

“Shared Living provides adults with IDD the opportunity to live in a supportive, family-like environment that promotes independence, social inclusion, and a sense of belonging,” Sunflower Health Plan’s President and CEO, Michael Stephens said. “Sunflower is proud to partner with KDADS and IDD providers to reopen this program.”

Officials indicated that those in shared living programs have the same rights, responsibilities and assurances as other participants who receive IDD services in other settings. All services comply with KDADS licensing, Community Developmental Disabilities Organization quality assurance, Managed Care Organization reviews, the Person-Centered Support Plan, and other quality assurance reviews.

The agency said it has developed standards for the program with the help of licensed residential providers who currently provide shared living services. The Shared Living Manual - which took effect on July 1 - formalizes existing practices and addresses specific issues related to IDD residential requirements and the expansion of the Shared Living Program in Kansas. The manual can be amended based on public comments.

“We are excited to offer this high-quality service option to our Sunflower members and other adults with IDD across Kansas. We appreciate the knowledge and collaboration KDADS and our provider partners offer to inform the future structure of this valuable service model,” Sunflower’s Vice President of Long-term Care and External Relations, Stephanie Rasmussen, said.

KDADS said it expects the Shared Living Program to:

Contribute to the development of individualized, independent daily living routines through the encouragement of informed choice, creativity, and enrichment of a Participant’s life.

Assist participants in contributing to Kansas as a community.

Support quality homes or apartments that are integrated into our communities.

Consistently teach new skills with evidence-based practices.

Foster inclusion.

Gently and respectfully address inappropriate behavior, with an emphasis on prevention by teaching alternative behaviors through the provision of enriched environments, activities, and choices.

Ensure that all behavioral interventions comply with state statutes to ensure the least restrictive environment possible.

Increase a Participant’s ability to live in the least restrictive environment.

Encourage and support the development of relationships between Participants, participant peers, families, roommates, employees, friends, coworkers, roommates, and other community members.

Motivate participants to learn new skills and avoid behaviors that are stigmatizing or harmful.

Comply with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Final Rule and all local, state, federal, and Program requirements.

Promote the need for choice, exercising autonomy, and control over one’s own services.

Address workforce shortages without compromising the quality of services and support.

Officials noted that the entry timeline for the program has been staggered to allow for development and implementation to efficiently progress:

July 1, 2023 – All Providers currently providing Shared Living Services can continue to do so and expand into other catchment areas. Any Residential Licensed Provider in good standing can begin the process to provide Shared Living Services.

January 1, 2024 – New applicants can begin the process to become a Residential Licensed Provider to provide Shared Living Services. New applicants can include any new or existing agency that wishes to be become licensed for Residential Services and offer the Shared Living Program.

