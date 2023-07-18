Police respond to report of stabbing early Tuesday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police responded to a report of a stabbing early Tuesday at an apartment building in central Topeka.

The stabbing was reported around 6:40 a.m. at the Washburn South Apartments at 2045 S.W. MacVicar.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes.

