Officials continue search for missing teen after she was last seen in June

Kaitlynn Hartmann
Kaitlynn Hartmann(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee Co. continue to search for a missing runaway teen after she was last seen in June.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 18, that officials are in search of missing runaway Kaitlynn S. Hartmann, 15, after she was last seen near the end of June.

Officials said Hartmann was reported missing on June 21. She has been described as a white female who stands around 5-foot-3 and weighs about 130 lbs. She has red and pink hair and blue eyes. She may also have dyed her hair completely red and may go by the name Wendy.

Anyone with information about Hartmann’s whereabouts should report that information to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

