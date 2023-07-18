Miltonvale man injured in crossover crash Monday on I-70 in Wabaunsee County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAPLE HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle, crossover crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:02 p.m. Monday on I-70, about a mile east of Vera Road. The location was about 16 miles west of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford F-650 truck was westbound on I-70 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The truck, which was pulling a 2016 U-Haul trailer, crossed the median and eastbound lanes, entered the south ditch, then drove through a fence before striking a concrete barrier and coming to a stop.

The driver, Mikel Keith Pruitt, 61, of Miltonvale, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said Pruitt, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

