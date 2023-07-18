Man’s getaway attempt leads to discovery of drugs in Riley County

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a man wanted for probation violations attempted to get away from officials in Riley Co., illegal drugs were also found in his possession.

The Riley County Police Department says that on Monday, July 17, officials spotted Erick Chavez, 27, of Manhattan, who was wanted on a probation violation warrant. The warrant stemmed from a case of child endangerment, interference with parental custody and domestic battery.

However, during his arrest, officials said Chavez attempted to get away from them on a bike and then tried to run. He was quickly apprehended.

RCPD noted that officials also allegedly found illegal drugs in Chavez’s possession. He was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Probation violation
  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of marijuana - 1 prior conviction
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement

As of Monday, Chavez remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

