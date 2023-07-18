Looking for a job? What to know about Wednesday’s WIBW-TV hiring fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking for a job, we’re looking to help!

WIBW-TV is hosting its inaugural job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Fairlawn Plaza. Stormont Vail Health is the presenting sponsor.

WIBW’s digital revenue manager Chris Fisher and Tiffany Beyer, Stormont’s director of talent and acquisitions, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event.

More than 40 local companies will take part, looking for potential hires. Participating companies include Stormont Vail, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, Sac and Fox Casino, Topeka Metro and Topeka Police Dept.

Find a list of participants and available positions here.

