Lawrence police attempt to reunite stolen items with rightful owners

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Lawrence are on the hunt for the rightful owners of property found in the possession of a man arrested for two June burglaries.

The Lawrence Police Department says that those in Northwest Lawrence who had property stolen on June 18 should call officials. A suspect who burglarized at least two garages that day between 4 and 5 p.m. has been arrested.

Officials noted that two bicycles were returned to two separate victims, however, much more was found in the suspect’s possession. More bicycles, power tools and clothing still need to be returned to their owners.

Those who live in Northwest Lawrence have been asked to search their belongings and contact LPD if items were stolen during that time. Detailed descriptions including make, model, and serial numbers should be given. Photos also help officials reunite stolen goods with their rightful owners.

LPD said those who have identified stolen items should call the non-emergency number at 785-843-0250.

Officials did not release any suspect information or further details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Smith
Child killed in weekend shooting identified by police as Topeka infant
Charles F. Adkins
Man recently released from prison arrested again after accused of stalking
Amber Clark
Stabbing, kidnapping in North Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
Jerald Tuchscherer
Silver Alert canceled after Linn Co. man found in Oklahoma
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Officials warn about a new scam circulating Kansas on July 18, 2023.
Kansans warned about $3.5 million Mega Millions sweepstakes scam
Police respond to report of stabbing early Tuesday in central Topeka
Topeka police responded to a report of a stabbing early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and MacVicar.
Police respond to report of stabbing early Tuesday in central Topeka
A 61-year-old Miltonvale man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle, crossover crash...
Miltonvale man injured in crossover crash Monday on I-70 in Wabaunsee County