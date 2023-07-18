Lawrence police attempt to reunite stolen items with rightful owners

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Lawrence are on the hunt for the rightful owners of property found in the possession of a man arrested for two June burglaries.

The Lawrence Police Department says that those in Northwest Lawrence who had property stolen on June 18 should call officials. A suspect who burglarized at least two garages that day between 4 and 5 p.m. has been arrested.

Officials noted that two bicycles were returned to two separate victims, however, much more was found in the suspect’s possession. More bicycles, power tools and clothing still need to be returned to their owners.

Those who live in Northwest Lawrence have been asked to search their belongings and contact LPD if items were stolen during that time. Detailed descriptions including make, model, and serial numbers should be given. Photos also help officials reunite stolen goods with their rightful owners.

LPD said those who have identified stolen items should call the non-emergency number at 785-843-0250.

Officials did not release any suspect information or further details.

