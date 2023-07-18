Kansas Youth Leadership Forum begins

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young leaders in the making kicked off the Kansas Youth Leadership Forum.

The forum brings 20 young Kansans together for a week to introduce them to the means of leading and making a difference in their own communities. The event’s coordinator, the Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy, says it can be a formative experience for the kids taking part.

“They’re staying at Washburn University for the week to learn about leadership, advocacy, finding your voice, figuring out what you want your future to look like, and just who they are as leaders,” Program Coordinator Carrie Greenwood said. “It’s a week of empowerment and disability pride for those who are here.”

The forum also includes legislative activity at the Statehouse and a mentor luncheon.

