Kansas Wildlife Rescue stresses importance of helping misplaced animals

By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Wildlife Rescue received numerous calls after a severe storm Saturday about misplaced animals all around Topeka.

As 70 mile per hour winds were knocking over trees and blowing off branches, animals were also blown away and misplaced from their homes.

Wildlife Rescue recently received a four week old squirrel after it was blown out of a tree during the storm.

“One of the little guys that we got was blown out of a tree and a cat brought it up to its owner,” said Laura Bohnenkemper, a wildlife rehabilitator. “We do get this a lot at this time with wind blowing the little guys out of the trees. It’s hard to find the nest and put them back in.”

Kansas Wildlife Rescue stresses the importance of exercising caution while attempting to pick up these wild animals. They say to wear garden gloves or wrap them in a towel before putting them in an open box. They also say residents who find a wild animal should call the Kansas Emergency Animal Hotline for assistance.

The number for the hotline is 785-575-1991. It is a recorded hotline but you are guaranteed a response in an hour or less.

