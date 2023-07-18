Kansas Insurance Dept. provides tips for storm damage claims

(Kyle Mathas)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Insurance Department has a few reminders for homeowners following this weekend’s storms.

The agency says you should report any damages to your insurance provider as soon as possible, and provide any pictures or videos you can take.

You’ll also need to stay aware of what your policy covers.

Once any claims are adjusted, be thorough in the repair process. Make sure you have a written agreement with your insurance company and do your due diligence while hiring a contractor to do the repairs.

You can find the Kansas Insurance Department’s full checklist here.

